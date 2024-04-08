News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Yung Miami Reveals The Cover For Her Upcoming Single "CFWM" Featuring Skilla Baby / 04.08.2024

Yung Miami’s upcoming single, “CFWM,” is slated to drop on Wednesday (April 10). She revealed the cover for the Skilla Baby-assisted record today (April 8).

Pulling inspiration from Instagram Live, the artwork featured a view count, a comment section, and the rapper’s username on the platform in the top left corner. In the photo, Miami sported a white tank top and headband with “CFWM” bedazzled on both.

Additionally, one side of her face was adorned with pink blush while the other wasn’t, seemingly alluding to the “They CFWU with or without makeup” comment on the cover. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the Yams Era🍠 (@yungmiami305)

“The visuals eat… Half no makeup and half makeup. [You’re] genius,” wrote one user underneath Miami’s post. Another person stated, “They could never make me hate her. [She’s] fine and funny.”

“CFWM” will follow February’s “50/50.” The last-mentioned song marked the City Girls artist’s first solo single in nearly three years. Meanwhile, she and Skilla previously came together for the Detroit native’s “Gorgeous (Remix).”

Miami also teased an excerpt of “CFWM” on her Instagram Live earlier this year. “If I was gay, these b**ches still couldn’t f**k with me/ I ain’t even gotta f**k him, he in love with me,” she rapped. “I treat these b**ches like my sons, they look up to me/ I got the key to the Yams, I’m Yung Miami/ B**ch, you don’t need a n**ga, you need a daddy.”

It’s currently unknown whether the forthcoming track will remain a loose single or serve as a part of a larger project. In February, the musician gave fans a sneak peek into the next chapter of her career and revealed that she’s “hungrier than ever.”

In a clip shared across her social media accounts, Miami declared, “All ‘24, I’m back in the lab, running up the tab, and perfecting my craft.”