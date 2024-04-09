News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin And Future Reveal 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU' Cover / 04.09.2024

Last night (April 8), Metro Boomin and Future shared the cover for their next project, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. It’s slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (April 12).

The black-and-white artwork, shot on 35-millimeter film by photographer Matt Adam, featured the rapper-producer duo occupying four corners. Notably, Metro and Future wore the same attire from their WE DON’T TRUST YOU cover as well as the album trailer for the forthcoming body of work.

“Haven’t you two caused enough chaos? Ha,” wrote Elliott Wilson in the comment section. Another social media user shared, “Ready for this is beyond a statement. That first album was so good, I wonder if [Metro] can carry it and make [Future] the artist of 2024.” Rob49, Doe Boy, Zaytoven and more also showed support underneath the post.

Metro and Future confirmed the LP’s imminent launch last Thursday (April 4) with a menacing teaser clip. The 30-second video saw the pair navigate a dimly lit room in white suits surrounded by luxury cars before culminating in the reveal of the release date.

WE DON’T TRUST YOU saw major commercial success last month. It landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, according to Luminate. It’s also worth mentioning that the joint effort amassed the highest sales week for a Hip Hop project in 2024 so far.

Metro celebrated the achievement on Twitter. He wrote, “ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS. NO PHYSICALS. NO BUNDLES. JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL! THANK YOU.”

The album’s standout track, “Like That,” also topped the Hot 100. The Kendrick Lamar-assisted cut got a boost from the Compton emcee taking jabs at Drake and J. Cole. Other fan favorites from the body of work included “Cinderella” and “Type S**t” with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.