Doechii and Azealia Banks are the latest celebrity figures to clash. On Tuesday (April 9), the “Luxury” artist left a rude comment underneath the TDE rapper’s Instagram post, prompting her to respond.

“OK, y’all… what should our fandom name be?” read the caption of Doechii’s initial photo carousel, which was shared several days ago. While fans suggested “Gator Gang” and “Swampies,” among other things, Banks replied, “Definitely should call them the ‘wannabes.’”

The self-coined Swamp Princess swiftly clapped back: “The first time you came for me, I let it slide out [of] respect for my elders. It’s not my fault you sellin’ b**sy soap and I’m sellin’ platinum records. Leave me alone, PLEASE.” Social media users egged Doechii on with remarks like, “Get her!” and “They better stop playing with you!”

The pair’s issues seemingly stemmed from Banks being asked to contribute to the remix of 2022’s “Crazy.” According to Clash Magazine, Doechii messaged the musician about getting on the song, but their collaboration ultimately stalled and it never came out. The Harlem rapper reportedly wrote, “Let’s do it. Send me the track [with] open space.”

“TDE is going out f**king sad,” Banks reportedly said hours later in an audio clip shared online. “You have this f**king Doechii chick, who I have no f**king clue who she is. She’s been having this monthslong dialogue with some fake Azealia Banks account, and I guess [she] thinks I owe her some sort of collab. Honey, no.”

In related news, the Slay-Z artist made headlines earlier this week after saying that Tyler, The Creator and Lil Nas X should form a power couple. The California native responded, “[Laughing my f**king a** off]. What the hell?”

On the other hand, Doechii recently released “Alter Ego” with City Girls’ JT. She described the record’s genre as “editorial rap,” a fusion of Hip Hop and house music. The accompanying visuals have over 1 million YouTube views to date.