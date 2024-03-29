Music Videos Screenshot of Doechii and JT’s “Alter Ego” video Doechii And JT Take Over The Swamp For "Alter Ego" Video / 03.29.2024

Doechii teamed up with City Girls’ JT for the release of their new single, “Alter Ego,” today (March 29). The track will serve as a teaser to the self-coined Swamp Princess’ forthcoming album, slated to come out later this year.

“F**k that h**, f**k that b**ch/ It’s f**k that h** ’til the condom slip/ Who the f**k y’all h**s think run this s**t,” Doechii rapped in the opening verse. “Designer, say Gucci, Prada print/ D-O-E, I’m Wakanda rich/ Big Doechii, diva, Donda, Don Dada/ Tokyo Honda drift.”

Straying away from her typical cadence, JT spat, “I’m that b**ch, I’m that b**ch/ I’m that b**ch, and you b**ches ain’t no s**t/ I’m a get-money type of b**ch/ If you ain’t gettin’ money, don’t type me, b**ch/ Crocodile Birkin, might bite a b**ch.”

Peep the video below.

“I accidentally created my own genre with this one… this record doesn’t sound like anything out right now,” Doechii said of the joint effort when sharing behind-the-scenes photos earlier this week. “I’m so excited for y’all to experience this song, this visual and this ERA with me!”

The collaboration, which had been hinted at for weeks, including in an Interview Magazine feature, showcased a departure from the artists’ previous works. JT expressed initial surprise at the song’s direction while praising Doechii for challenging her musical boundaries.

“When you sent me the record, girl, I was like, ‘What the f**k? She think I can make a song like this?’” the “Act Up” rapper said. “But thank you for challenging me. I’m very hesitant when I make music. I’m a perfectionist. I want that s**t to sound good when I send it back.”

“Alter Ego” marked Doechii’s first 2024 release, following tracks like “Pacer” and “Universal Swamp Anthem.” Meanwhile, JT continues to make waves with her solo single “Sideways,” which is expected to appear on her first solo EP.