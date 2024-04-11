News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Appears To Take Shots At Quavo In '11:11 (Deluxe)' Standout Cut "Freak" / 04.11.2024

At midnight (April 11), Chris Brown dropped the deluxe edition of his most recent album, 11:11. The expanded project introduced a whopping 13 new tracks, including guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Joyner Lucas, Mario, Tee Grizzley, and Davido.

The standout cut, “Freak,” included lyrics perceived as a jab aimed at Quavo. On the track, Brown rapped, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

The “Cuervo” in Jose Cuervo, a tequila brand, bears a near pronunciation to Quavo. Brown appeared to mention Migos outright in the subsequent line. Peep the track below.

“CB vs. Quavo?” questioned one social media user. Another claimed, “The funniest thing about the equation is CB can go bar for bar with Quavo easily.” Elsewhere, one person wrote, “Not people hyping up CB and Quavo like they about to go crazy.” See more reactions to the lyrics below.

The artists’ issues seemingly date back to a 2017 altercation at a BET Awards after-party, which appeared to be ignited by Quavo’s alleged relationship with Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Video footage from that night showed the singer leaning against a car as Migos and others were arguing.

The situation flared up again at a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this year, where Brown and Quavo were seated next to each other. Despite their supposedly civil appearance, the “Loyal” hitmaker later criticized the rapper on social media. He wrote, “[You] can’t pick who [you] sit by. F**k all that growth s**t. [I’m] not finna fumble my bag for little n**gas.”

On a more positive note, Brown is slated to begin his “The 11:11 Tour” with supporting acts Muni Long and Ayra Starr in June.