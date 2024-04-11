News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice To Make Her Acting Debut In Spike Lee Film 'High And Low' / 04.11.2024

Ice Spice is set to make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, High and Low, which will also star Denzel Washington.

As Variety first reported on Wednesday (April 10), the movie — in production and backed by A24 — will revisit Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller. It’s scheduled for a theatrical release, followed by streaming on Apple TV+. Notably, the project will also mark the first collaboration between Lee and Washington since Inside Man in 2006.

Apple Original Films teased High and Low with a photo featuring Lee and Washington hinting at their fifth collaboration. In addition to Inside Man, the pair also worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, and He Got Game. Details about Ice’s character remain undisclosed, but anticipation grows for the Bronx rapper’s cinematic entrance.

No. 5 now in production pic.twitter.com/H3hB0U4bLi — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) April 10, 2024

During a 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, the “Deli” hitmaker spoke about her ambitions to act. “I love movies,” she told the outlet. “I always wanted to be a part of that, whether it was [starring in] or helping direct it.” The artist also revealed that she attempted to convince her mom to let her attend a performing arts school but was met with opposition.

On the music side, Ice put out “Think U The S**t (Fart)” in January. It marked her first release of the year, with the accompanying visuals racking up over 21 million YouTube views to date. The record served as a prelude to her forthcoming debut album, Y2K, expected to drop in 2024.

In March, she announced that she wrapped up recording the LP. Its title pays homage to her birthday on Jan. 1, 2000, which also marked the start of the new millennium.

Y2K will also serve as a follow-up to the deluxe edition of Ice’s debut EP, Like..?. The project housed viral records like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Butterfly Ku,” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo.”