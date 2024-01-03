News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future Reveals He's Launching A Management Company: "New Year, New Ventures" / 01.03.2024

Future’s long-awaited collaborative LP with Metro Boomin is expected to come out later this year.

The former confirmed the project last month via his Instagram Story: “Album on the way.” The pair have been working together since 2013, with a resume of hit records like “Mask Off,” “Low Life,” and “Where Ya At,” to mention a few.

In a recent Twitter announcement, the Atlanta rapper shared that he also has plans on the business side of things. He wrote, “New year, new ventures. Starting my new management company [in] 2024.”

Future issued a follow-up post today (Jan. 3), stating, “Very grateful for everyone who played some type of role in my career up to this point… More to come.”

Future launched his record company, Freebandz, in 2011. Since then, he’s been pivotal in boosting the careers of artists like Real Boston Richey, Doe Boy, Young Scooter, and DJ Esco.

The “WAIT FOR U” hitmaker also co-founded the FreeWishes Foundation with his mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn-Anderson. In May 2023, the organization opened a STEM lab in Atlanta, Georgia to help bridge the gap between tech and science disciplines among BIPOC students from underserved areas.

“Our Freewishes Foundation, with the support of the 2K Foundations, has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative,” Future explained.

In 2022, the musician also told GQ about his plans for the upcoming years. He shared, “Office buildings, real estate companies, publishing companies — just success all-around, whatever I put my mind to. Whatever that is in the future, whatever I’m putting my mind to, I want it to be successful and reach its highest potential.”

Future’s last LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU, came out in 2022. It boasted guest appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Kanye West, and more.