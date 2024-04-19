Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Suggests Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Have A Follow-Up To His Alleged Diss

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.19.2024

Drake has skepticism about Kendrick Lamar’s ability to respond to his alleged diss track, speculatively named “Push Ups.” Despite the song not being officially released on streaming platforms, it’s been circulating online since last Saturday (April 13).

On Thursday (April 18), L.A. radio personality DJ Hed took a jab at Drake for poking fun at Lamar’s manager, Anthony Saleh. He wrote, “The Canadian ‘responded’ after over a decade of being dared to come outside. [He] still has yet to officially claim said ‘response.’ He’s now taunting Ant in [an] attempt to garner a reaction. If you enjoy microwave meals, that’s on you. We prefer cooked food on this side.”

Hed subsequently urged DJ Akademiks to repost his tweet, to which the music commentator obliged. The streamer captioned it, “Kendrick Lamar affiliate speaks. Is he spitting [facts] or [a] whole lot of [cap]?”

It didn’t take Drake long to get the message. His reply, which has over 50,000 likes on it, read, “Use me as a ‘They have nothing to drop’ button.” Industry professionals also chimed in on the discussion.

A&R Wayno argued, “When Drake was on the clock, everybody was on him. Dot [is] on the clock.” Meanwhile, LunchMoney Lewis highlighted that rap beef isn’t necessarily about who responds the quickest: “I didn’t [know] when you drop a diss was the new competition; I thought how good the diss is was.”

Drake has continued to tease a formal response record on his Instagram Stories throughout the week. On Tuesday (April 16), he uploaded a photo of Lamar’s manager with the caption, “Wonder is today the day [turtle emoji]?” The following day (April 17), he shared another image of Saleh holding bags with the OVO owl logo. The post read, “We getting in our bag or nah?”

Similarly, the “Virginia Beach” artist trolled Metro Boomin by putting his face over Nick Cannon’s in a scene from Drumline. Drake also seemingly hired a drumline to perform outside Atlanta’s Magic City strip club.

