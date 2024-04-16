News Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images and Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer via Getty Images Drake Continues Trolling Metro Boomin With Drumline Outside Of Magic City In Atlanta / 04.16.2024

Today (April 16), Drake continued his social media onslaught against Metro Boomin with a series of clips posted online.

The Toronto rapper’s latest Instagram Story featured a drumline performing outside Atlanta’s Magic City strip club, cleverly alluding to a line from his alleged diss track speculatively titled “Push Ups.” Drake captioned the video, “From me to you,” suggesting that he was involved in staging the incident.

It followed a deepfake video that Drizzy posted the previous day (April 15), in which Metro’s face replaced Nick Cannon’s in a scene from the 2002 film Drumline. A separate clip shared on Drake’s Story saw the line “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums” receive a Latin-inspired remix to it.

“Push Up,” which many believed to be an AI voice-over, also contained jabs at Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Future, and Rick Ross. It began circulating online last Saturday (April 13) amid growing anticipation for Drake’s official response to the Compton emcee’s verse on “Like That.”

The track contained lyrics like, “I could never be nobody No. 1 fan/ Your first No. 1, I had to put it in your hand/ You p**sies can’t get booked outside America for nan’” and “I’m at the top of the mountain, so you tight now/ Just to have this talk with your a**, I had to hike down/ Big difference between Mike then and Mike now/ What the f**k is this, a 20 v. one, n**ga?”

During that same weekend, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker and Ross got into a back-and-forth on Instagram. The Maybach Music Group label head debuted “Champagne Moments,” in which he accused Drake of getting a nose job.

Although Drake denied the allegations via a screenshotted conversation with his mother, Ross continued making petty remarks across his social media accounts. “The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller, BBL Drizzy,” read one post.