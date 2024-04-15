News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Receives 26th Birthday Wishes From Nicki Minaj, JT, GloRilla, And More / 04.15.2024

Sexyy Red turned 26 today (April 15). The artist, who’s an Aries, received several birthday wishes from her fans and peers on social media to commemorate the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Red shared pictures of her wearing a pink lace outfit designed by Shane Justin. She also revealed one of her birthday gifts, a white Chevy Corvette Z06. The caption read, “Thanks for my car!”

In the comment section, GloRilla, Omeretta, Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made-It, Lakeyah, and more helped celebrate her big day. City Girls’ JT wrote, “Happiest birthday to you!” while Kaliii shared, “Happy birthday to the hottest.” See Red’s new whip below.

Nicki Minaj joined in on Twitter with a heartwarming, lengthy post. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, [SEXYY]! You REALLY have been out here hustling NONSTOP while being preggers, while being the mom of two, while being true to yourself, while also evolving… You may make it LOOK easy, but we all know it’s not. Oh yeah, [and] while putting out bangers.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEXY!

You REALLY have been out here hustling NON STOP while being preggers, while being the mom of 2, while being true to yourself, while also evolving…. You may make it LOOK easy, but we all know it’s not. Oh yea, while putting out bangers. 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊 #HeavyOnIt https://t.co/mqGKJEJ7Il — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 15, 2024

Minaj’s tweet came amid growing anticipation for her “FTCU (Remix),” which is expected to feature Red. She hinted at the collaboration on April 4: “Left ‘Pound Town’ to go ‘FTCU.’ A remix for a remix?”

Red also suggested doing visuals for the track and got a hilarious response in return. Minaj stated, “Miss lady, bring the kids and the stroller. That’s all I got to offer right now — a play date. Let somebody film us, b**ch! [Sexyy] knows DANG well we [are] on tour in [Gag City], Barbz. Send me that verse right away [please], ma’am. It’s a superstar (or two) on there as well.”

The two artists previously teamed up for “Pound Town 2,” which debuted at No. 66 on the Hot 100 chart. The song later appeared on Hood Hottest Princess, which contained hit records like “Looking For the H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” and “SkeeYee.”