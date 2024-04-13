News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Is Upset That Her Fans Cannot Use Her Music On TikTok / 04.13.2024

GloRilla is the latest artist to speak out about her frustrations with Universal Music Group (UMG removing their catalog for use on TikTok. The popular video-sharing application serves as one of the most powerful promotional tools for artists and their music.

In a new video she said, “One thing I am mad about, y’all, is that I cannot use TikTok to promote my music. I am mad y’all cannot make TikToks to my music mane. I am mad about that.”

On April 5, GloRilla dropped her sophomore album, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The CMG signee had been teasing the new project for a while leading up to its release. After the explosion of her latest single, “Yeah Glo!,” the stage was perfectly set for her new 12-song LP. The project features Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richie, Megan Thee Stallion and Finesse2Tymes.

GloRilla name-dropped Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and City Girls’ JT on “Aite.” On the new track, she rapped, “I just pray one day the bad b**ches would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**king records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends, but we ain’t beefing.”