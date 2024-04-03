News Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Debuts Insane Head Tattoo With Stars And Mountains: "A View Into My Mind" / 04.03.2024

Kid Cudi recently got new ink. At midnight (April 3), the rapper posted a photo of his latest tattoo, which covered the entire top of his head.

Having shaved his hair off earlier this year, tattoo artist Dr. Woo depicted Saturn, stars, and a galaxy above mountain peaks and valleys on the “Day ‘N’ Nite” musician’s head. The design rested atop a crown of flowers, which he shared on Instagram for the first time in March.

“Two sessions, 12 hours total. This was something I’d been wantin’ to do for some years,” Cudi wrote. “My dreamland, my world, my place where all is right and peaceful. MAD CRAZY love to THE GENIUS, my brother Woo, for always makin’ time and holding me down. [YOU] F**KIN’ SNAPPED.”

Cudi’s affinity for ink is well-documented. The Grammy winner has an image of Astro Boy on his throat, Kurt Cobain on his arm, and a bulldog on his thigh. In September 2023, he also debuted a skeleton hand tattoo created by Dr. Woo.

In June, Cudi is slated to begin his “INSANO WORLD TOUR.” It’s expected to kick off in Austin, TX with subsequent shows in major cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, and Cleveland, among others. The U.K. and European leg boasts stops in London, Paris, Berlin, and more. Additionally, EARTHGANG, Pusha T, and Jaden — formerly known as Jaden Smith — will join him as supporting acts.

The trek will promote INSANO, which came out in January. Notably, the project debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 with tracks like “GET OFF ME,” “AT THE PARTY“ and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.” A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, XXXTENTACION, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott also made guest appearances.

The first deluxe edition, which arrived in the form of 18 completely new songs, came out in February. INSANO (NITRO MEGA) saw Cudi team up with artists like Layzie Bone, Chip tha Ripper, Krayzie Bone, and more.