Kid Cudi Announces "INSANO WORLD TOUR" With Pusha T, Jaden And EARTHGANG / 03.06.2024

Everyone’s favorite R&B and Hip Hop acts are hitting the road this summer, including Kid Cudi. The rapper announced his “INSANO WORLD TOUR” dates today (March 6) in support of his ninth studio album and subsequent deluxe versions.

The trek is slated to begin on June 28 in Austin, Texas before making rounds in major cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, San Diego, Seattle and Cleveland, among others. The U.S. leg will conclude on Aug. 30, followed by European shows in London, Paris, Berlin and more. Supporting acts include EARTHGANG, Pusha T and Jaden, formerly known as Jaden Smith.

Check out the dates below.

Kid Cudi dropped INSANO in January after several delays. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and housed surefire cuts like “GET OFF ME,” “AT THE PARTY“ and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.” Additionally, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, XXXTENTACION, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Travis Scott made guest appearances.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker followed the LP up with INSANO (NITRO MEGA) in February. The 18-song offering featured Chip Tha Ripper, Layzie Bone, Pusha T, Krayzie Bone, Steve Aoki, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Yachty. During its initial announcement, Kid Cudi described the project as “Me saying, ‘I LOVE YOU’ to all my fans that ride for me. It really is a big hug for y’all. [There’s] some things only [you] guys would appreciate on there. [You’ll] see.”

Notably, Pusha T and Kid Cudi have worked together on numerous occasions. They joined forces for “Rock N Roll“ from 2022’s It’s Almost Dry and “Feel the Love” from 2018’s KIDS SEE GHOSTS. Both artists contributed to “The Morning” from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music compilation album Cruel Summer.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland native is reportedly working on a joint effort with Jaden. Earlier this year, Kid Cudi tweeted, “Me and Jaden gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searching beyond for something, searchin’ for that feeling. To be ALIVE.”

On the other hand, EARTHGANG is coming off the heels of their ROBOPHOBIA EP. The five-track release included standouts like “PUT IN WORK” and “PERFECT FANTASY” featuring Snoop Dogg.