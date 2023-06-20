News Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Responds To Backlash Over "Pound Town" TikTok With His Three Kids / 06.20.2023

The Game recently found himself in the midst of social media uproar after a TikTok featuring his three children performing Sexxy Red and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town.” The inclusion of his daughter, Cali Taylor, especially received a lot of backlash.

Sharing the screen with his two sons and Cali, the viral video showed his young girl playfully mimicking the lyrics, “I’m out here in Miami. Lookin’ for the hoochie daddies (Where they at?) Where the n**gas that get ratchet? My son need a new pappy.”

The clip swiftly gathered online momentum as many fans found amusement in the seasoned artist bonding with his kids. However, others voiced concern over the song’s mature content, criticizing The Game for the choice of music around his preteen.

“The song is inappropriate for her age; there are age appropriate songs that he can vibe with his kids for a TikTok video,” one user commented. Another one added, “I’m gonna be honest, all your kids be on TikTok doing the most. Even some of my kids, and nobody has anything to say about it. I actually watched you guys, like all of your videos, so why are you hating on his daughter because she’s pretty??????”

Unfazed by the critiques, the Drillmatic rapper defended his parenting style via an Instagram retort when Hollywood Unlocked reposted the TikTok. “She my kid,” he responded. “[Half] y’all kids got snot frozen on the outside of their noses, yet you’re trying to weigh in on my parenthood… My kid’s in a private school making straight A’s in a uniform… We’re good over here.”

This incident is not The Game’s first encounter with backlash questioning his parenting methods. In December 2022, the rapper defended his daughter’s outfit choice for the sweet sixteen of Diddy’s twins’ birthday party.

“I am her father and her protector, and she is and will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays, and thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to us, but we got this,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Sexxy Red’s “Pound Town” continues to climb the charts after receiving a remix from Nicki Minaj. Released via the latter’s Heavy On It Records, it debuted at No. 66. on the Hot 100 chart and No. 14 on Hot Rap Songs, serving as a first for the St. Louis artist. The updated version of the song appears on Red’s latest project, Hood Hottest Princess, which is joined by features from Juicy J, Sukihana, and ATL Jacob.