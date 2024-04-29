News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Responds To Altercation Outside Of Paris Club / 04.29.2024

A Boogie wit da Hoodie got into an altercation with bouncers at a Paris nightclub on Sunday (April 28). The confrontation occurred while the rapper was in Europe on his “Better Off Alone Tour.”

The incident began when A Boogie attempted to enter the club with a bottle of champagne. Security denied him entry while he was holding it, leading to a brief exchange during which the “Still Think About You” hitmaker decided to leave. He returned to retrieve his bottle, which escalated the situation further as a bouncer wielded a pole to back away the musician’s entourage.

Afterward, A Boogie responded to the video that surfaced online. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “N**gas only got out of there because they [maced] us. Never runnin’ from a n**ga. [The] f**k I look like playing with mace? N**gas can’t fight.”

Social media users agreed with A Boogie’s decision, with one person stating, “The new mace y’all got [will] put you out of commission for three to five business days.” Another shared, “Mace [is] worse [than] a bullet at this point.”

The Europe and U.K. leg of the New York artist’s “Better Off Alone Tour” is slated to end on Sunday (May 5) in Birmingham after stops in Manchester and London. He’ll begin his voyage in the United States and Canada on May 18 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, and Fridayy will also join A Boogie for select dates.

His forthcoming LP, Better Off Alone, is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on May 17. The 21-song offering will include pre-release singles “Did Me Wrong,” “Booby Trap,” “Her Birthday,” and “Steppas.”

The project will serve as a follow-up to A Boogie’s Me vs. Myself, which came out in 2022. It notably featured appearances from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, PnB Rock, and Tory Lanez, to name a few.