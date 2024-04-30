News Lila Seeley / Stringer via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Shenseea Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Gets Late Here' Featuring Coi Leray, Wizkid, And More / 04.30.2024

Shenseea is gearing up for her sophomore album. Titled Never Gets Late Here, the singer shared the official cover and tracklist for the project today (April 30).

The 14-song offering is expected to come out on May 24. It will contain features from Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka, and Di Genius. The announcement notably came on the heels of Shenseea’s “Neva Neva,” which dropped last Friday (April 26). Rap-Up’s Ahmad Davis described the song as a “warm weather bop made to be heard outside as fans create magical memories that last forever.”

Other singles slated to appear on the LP include “Die For You” and “Hit & Run.” Check out the artwork below.

Never Gets Late Here will mark Shenseea’s first full-length release since 2022’s ALPHA. It opened at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and No. 3 on the publication’s Heatseekers Albums chart. Spanning 14 songs, the body of work housed popular tracks like the 21 Savage-assisted “R U That,” “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Deserve It.” Other guest appearances included Tyga, Offset, Sean Paul, and Beenie Man.

Since then, Shenseea also unloaded a slew of singles, such as “Talk Truth” and “Beama” featuring Lola Brooke.

In 2023, the Jamaican dancehall artist spoke with REVOLT about her journey and what other artists can take away from it. “Everyone is looking at everything I’m going through, which is special because they can see the fight I’m getting, but still see me pushing and persevering,” she explained.

The musician added, “I want to be an example [to] people who are afraid to crossover or expand, so they can say, ‘Yo, Shenseea is doing it, so I can, too.’ Your destiny is for you, and God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential and don’t hold back.”