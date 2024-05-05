News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Rihanna Goes Viral For Her Sultry Stare At ASAP Rocky / 05.05.2024

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most iconic people in pop culture. Whether it be her impeccable music catalog, eye for fashion, business acumen or breathtaking beauty, she is almost always the topic of conversation.

Saturday (May 4) night, the Grammy Award-winning superstar went viral after fans recorded a steamy interaction between her and her partner, ASAP Rocky. While the two were preparing to pose for photos, Rihanna looked at Rocky with a sultry look that sent the internet into an uproar.

ASAP Rocky has been catching some strays from Drake following his appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s album, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. On the track, he seemingly dissed Drake, rapping, “N**gas swear they b**ch the worst, I just bagged the worst one/ N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son.” The Harlem native continued, “Still don’t trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest s**t/ Funny how it just came and went.”

On Drake’s newest track, “Family Matters,” he responded, claiming, “Rakim talkin’ s**t again/ Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first, n**ga, do the math, who I was hittin’ then?/ I ain’t even know you rapped still ’cause they only talkin’ ’bout your ‘fit again/ Probably gotta have a kid again ‘fore you think of droppin’ any s**t again.”

He continued, rapping, “Even when you do drop, they gon’ say you should’ve modeled ’cause it’s mid again/ Smokin’ Fenty ’bout it, should’ve put you on the first one, tryna get it in/ Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again/ She’ll even tell you leave the boy alone ‘fore you get your head split again.”

These shots stem from the belief that Drake was snubbing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on his 2023 album, For All The Dogs. On the controversial song, he rapped, “I’m anti, I’m anti/ Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I’m anti ‘cause I had it with you,” seemingly playing on the title of Rihanna’s classic 2016 album, ANTI, which features her hit song “Sex With Me.”