News AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images TikTok And UMG Announce New Licensing Agreement After Settling Royalty And AI Dispute / 05.02.2024

Universal Music Group and TikTok have resolved their monthslong dispute, reaching an agreement to reintroduce the record company’s music to the platform. Announced on Wednesday (May 1), the deal promised enhanced payments for UMG’s artists and songwriters, new promotional avenues, and protections against generative AI misuse.

UMG’s catalog — which contains songs from the likes of Drake, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and more — returned to TikTok immediately. According to the joint press release, their partnership will also focus on global campaigns for artists across various genres.

Lucian Grainge, UMG’s chairman and CEO, emphasized the agreement’s goal. “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry, and the welfare of the creative community,” he stated.

TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew added, “Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem, and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group. We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters and deepen their ability to grow, connect, and engage with the TikTok community.”

The dispute began in February when UMG pulled its music from TikTok. Videos using song sound bites from acts like GloRilla, SZA, and The Weeknd were muted. Luckily, users on the app were able to replace them with alternatives from other labels or independent releases.

UMG and TikTok’s new deal came on the heels of Joe Biden signing a bill that could potentially ban the latter company from the U.S. ByteDance, the social network’s owner, is required to sell to an American buyer within 270 days or face consequences. Despite that, the Beijing-based business said it has no plans to relinquish ownership of the app.