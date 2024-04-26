TikTok

ByteDance Says It Has No Plans Of Selling TikTok Despite Pressure From Congress

By Malcolm Trapp
  04.26.2024

Sorry, Soulja Boy, ByteDance said it won’t relinquish ownership of TikTok. Despite President Joe Biden signing a bill on Wednesday (April 24) requiring the platform to be sold to a U.S. buyer or be banned, the Chinese-owned company isn’t backing down.

According to CNN, ByteDance issued a statement via Toutiao, a news aggregation app that it owns, today (April 26). “Foreign media reports that ByteDance is exploring the sale of TikTok are untrue,” the Beijing-based business said. “ByteDance doesn’t have any plan to sell TikTok.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, ByteDance was ordered to divest the social network within 270 days or face severe restrictions. The legislation was passed as part of a broader foreign aid package aimed at supporting Israel and Ukraine, with both the House and Senate approving the bill earlier in the week. 

TikTok CEO Shou Chew swiftly responded to the decision in a video uploaded on the platform. “It’s actually ironic because the freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom. [The app] gives everyday Americans a powerful way to be seen and heard,” he explained.

“You’ll still be able to enjoy TikTok like you always have. In fact, if you have a story about how TikTok impacts your life, we would love for you to share it to showcase exactly what we’re fighting for,” Chew continued. “We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts.”

Despite widespread concerns about national security risks related to how TikTok’s algorithm selects and promotes content — ranging from mental health issues to international conflicts — the company has consistently denied sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

On the music side, the social network also got into a dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) earlier this year over artist compensation and the use of artificial intelligence. Songs from artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, and SZA were subsequently removed from the app.

