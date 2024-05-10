News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Toosii Admits He Misunderstood Shaquille O'Neal's "Let Me Have That Baby" Message To Girlfriend / 05.10.2024

On Thursday (May 9), Toosii claimed that Shaquille O’Neal sent an inappropriate direct message to his girlfriend, Samaria Davis. Although, it turns out he misinterpreted the former basketball player’s remark.

Taking to Twitter, the North Carolina rapper wrote, “One time, this n**ga [DM’d] Samaria and said, ‘Let me have that baby,’ talking about my son. Weird a** old head.” He followed the post with a screenshot from November 2022. “Man, [I don’t know] if this is how old n**gas flirt or what,” the caption read.

The incident came to light following a series of photos uploaded by My Mixtapez on Thursday morning. They showed the NBA legend with a young woman, whom the social media account suggested was 21 years old, on a yacht. However, according to the Community Notes tab, the images date back to 2019, and initial reports never confirmed her age.

Toosii later clarified his original reaction in a video on his Instagram Stories. The “Favorite Song” hitmaker explained that he misunderstood the context of the message: “So, apparently, I guess what he was saying was he wanted my girl. Which, if I would’ve read it like that, I never would have posted it ’cause, I mean, n**gas gonna DM your girl.”



He added, “I thought he was talking about something about my son. I just saw ‘baby.’ That’s all I [saw]. I just [saw], ‘Can I have that baby?’ No comma.” For the most part, social media users agreed that punctuation would’ve been useful during the interaction.

“I mean, grammar is important, but I doubt he wanted the baby,” wrote one person. Another joked, “‘Can I have that baby?’ sounds weird no matter how you put it.”

