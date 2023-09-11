News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rod Wave Announces "Nostalgia Tour" With Ari Lennox, G Herbo, And Toosii / 09.11.2023

Ahead of his forthcoming LP, Rod Wave announced that he will be hitting the road for his “Nostalgia Tour.” Culminating across over 30 dates, it will be backed by openers like Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic.

The show run is slated to kick off on Oct. 19 in Lincoln, Nebraska before making its way to Milwaukee, Kansas City, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, Ohio for the remainder of that month. In November, the artist will make rounds in major markets like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Nashville, among others. The voyage will come to a stop on Dec. 18 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Miami.

Check out the announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RodWave (@rodwave)

Wave’s fifth full-length studio album, Nostalgia, is set to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Sept. 15). The project is preceded by singles like “Fight The Feeling,” “Come See Me,” and “Call Your Friends,” which collectively amassed over 10 million views on YouTube. The last-mentioned track debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Lennox released her sophomore LP, age/sex/location, in 2022. Subsequently, she toured 27 dates in January with Alex Vaughn. The project boasted features from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker while records such as “Hoodie” and “Pressure” rose to acclaim.

Toosii previously opened up for Wave’s “Beautiful Mind Tour” alongside Mariah the Scientist. In an interview with Angela Yee, he described what he anticipated the show run would look like. The North Carolina native shared, “It’s probably going to be the f**king saddest tour because I seen the comments, and they’re like, ‘Yo, I’ma be crying.’ I think people enjoy being sad nowadays. I don’t know why.”

He continued, “When I started seeing the tweets, I sat and started diving into the music so I can see what the hell really going on. F**king Mariah The Scientist got ‘Spread Thin and s**t like that. Then you go into Rod Wave’s catalog, and he got everything. Then I started diving into my own s**t, and I was like, ‘Damn, this s**t finna be sad. Somebody gotta come out and turn this s**t up.'”