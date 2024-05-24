News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Announces The Second North American Leg Of Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" / 05.24.2024

After selling out the entire North American leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” Nicki Minaj is aiming to repeat the success with another arena run across the United States. Today (May 24), the “Everybody” rapper announced that her trek is expected to resume in September, roughly two months after the current final stop in Liège, Belgium on July 14.

“The first U.S. leg of the [‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’] was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a second leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Sign up now, and [tickets] will go on sale in a few more days,” Minaj wrote on Twitter, concluding, “Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this.”

Per the presale signup on the musician’s website, fans have the option to RSVP in cities like Birmingham, Cleveland, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, St. Louis and more.

In April, Minaj reacted to her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” setting a new record for the most concerts by a female rapper to gross over $2 million in ticket sales each.

“We made female rap history, I think as of today, with how many sold-out shows and how many shows have grossed over $2 million,” Minaj shared via Instagram Live. “So, I just want to thank everybody that’s been coming out. I never in my wildest dreams would’ve thought that this tour… I mean, I did keep saying, ‘It’s going to be this. It’s going to be that.’ Let me tell you something: The other component that I didn’t factor in was you guys, your energy. I just will always be thankful, period.”

Pink Friday 2 debuted on Dec. 8, 2023. The project boasted contributions from Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and Drake, to mention a few. Standout cuts included “Everybody,” “Fallin 4 U” and “FTCU.”