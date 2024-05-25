News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Believes People Are Attempting To Sabotage Her Tour / 05.25.2024

Nicki Minaj believes some people are attempting to sabotage the international dates on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” On Saturday (May 25) morning, she posted a lengthy caption on Instagram with a video that shows an airport employee explaining why her luggage needed to be searched again because she filmed the initial search.

Her post caption read, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now, they’re saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when people are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else fails. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

One fan said, “THE BARBZ HAVE GOT YA BACK. Keep pushing through, and don’t let them ruin your day! Manchester awaits you and cannot wait to experience gag city tonight.” Another user explained, “But when God is for you, who can be against you? Praying for your safety and your well-being, Queen. Love you [for life].” One detractor said, “You need to delete this… they found something in your pieces and want to do a DETAILED check to ensure there isn’t any more. He isn’t doing anything wrong.”

Recently, Minaj announced the second North American leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” After selling out the entire first leg, the “FTCU” emcee aims to repeat the success with another arena run across the United States.

On the app formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, “The first U.S. leg of the [‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’] was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a second leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Sign up now, and [tickets] will go on sale in a few more days… Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this.”