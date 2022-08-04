News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Drake Tests Negative for COVID, Reschedules Young Money Reunion / 08.04.2022

The reunion is back on.

Drake has announced that he is COVID free and as a result, the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert has been rescheduled. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are flying back into town and will join Drake on stage this Saturday, Aug. 6 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

“Negative test…positive outcome,” Champagne Papi wrote on Instagram. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa.”

Just hours before Monday’s show, Drake revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone the reunion, which was set to cap off October World Weekend in his hometown. But he promised fans that he would reschedule, and he wasted no time doing so.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” said Drake, who was previously diagnosed with COVID in August 2021.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he added. “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

Before he reunites with his Young Money family, Drake is keeping fans happy with new music. His DJ Khaled collaboration “Staying Alive,” which also features Lil Baby, hits streaming services tonight. Earlier this week, he debuted a video for “Sticky” off his chart-topping album Honestly, Nevermind.