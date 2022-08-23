News DJ Khaled Reveals 'God Did' Tracklist Featuring JAY-Z, Kanye West, & Eminem / 08.23.2022

The vocals are in.

On Friday, DJ Khaled will release his 14th studio album God Did. After sharing the emotional cover art, he has revealed the star-studded tracklist. Executive produced by his sons Asahd and Aalam, the 18-track set includes appearances from JAY-Z, Kanye West, and even Eminem.

Drake appears twice on the single “Staying Alive” with Lil Baby as well as the opener, “No Secret.”

Khaled finally locks down a long-awaited feature from Eminem, who guests alongside Ye on a remix of the Jesus Is King track “Use This Gospel,” produced by Dr. Dre.

The holy scripture. 📜

This is a gift to the world. 🌎

This is a gift to the fans. 🎁

This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽

GOD DID. #GODDID AUG 26th https://t.co/ox0jTey83G pic.twitter.com/ieA2dSzv2f — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 23, 2022

JAY-Z delivers what Khaled calls one of his greatest verses on the title track, which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.

In the tradition of his past albums, he rounds up dancehall icons Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla for “These Streets Know My Name.”

Travis Scott and Don Toliver link up on “Let’s Pray,” while “Beautiful” features Future and SZA. Other guests include Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, Kodak Black, Jadakiss, Latto, City Girls, and the late Juice WRLD.

The album has already earned high praise from JAY-Z. “I played him my whole album and after I played him my album, he pulled me aside and said it’s my best album,” Khaled told Complex. “And I seen the smile on his face that’s so genuine and he was so happy for me.”

See the tracklist below.

God Did Tracklist

1. “No Secret” feat. Drake

2. “God Did” feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

3. “Use This Gospel (Remix)” feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre and the ICU)

4. “Big Time” feat. Future and Lil Baby

5. “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch

6. “Party All the Time” feat. Quavo and Takeoff

7. “Staying Alive” feat. Drake and Lil Baby

8. “Beautiful” feat. Future and SZA

9. “It Ain’t Safe” feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

10. “Let’s Pray” feat. Don Toliver and Travis Scott

11. “Fam Good, We Good” feat. Gunna and Roddy Ricch

12. “Bills Paid” feat. Latto and City Girls

13. “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage

14. “These Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla

15. “Juice WRLD Did” feat. Juice WRLD

16. “Jadakiss Interlude” feat. Jadakiss

17. “Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk”

18. “Grateful” feat. Vory