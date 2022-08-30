SZA, Future, and DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Teams Up with SZA and Future in 'Beautiful' Video

By Devin
  /  08.30.2022

Another one.

After releasing a series of videos from his album God Did, DJ Khaled hits the beach with SZA and Future in his latest for “Beautiful.”

The Colin Tilley-directed clip opens with Khaled on a boat singing the praises of his girl. “When I look in your eyes, oh yeah, I see what God did… Oh, he believed in you, baby. Baby, you so beautiful,” he tells her.

He then joins Future and a stunning SZA for the oceanside scenes and later at night. Khaled is seen catering to his woman, giving her a massage and serving her lobster.

“Beautiful” is the latest visual off God Did following the videos for “Keep Going,” “PARTY,” “Staying Alive,” and more.

Meanwhile, God Did is on track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an estimated 105-115,000 units in its first week.

Music Videos
DJ Khaled
Future
SZA

