News Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After DaBaby Claims He Slept With Her / 09.26.2022

Megan Thee Stallion won’t let anyone tell her what to do with her body.

On Friday, DaBaby released his album Baby On Baby 2 on which he claimed to have slept with the “Sweetest Pie” rapper in the days before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

Megan has not directly responded to DaBaby’s allegations, but during her performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, she delivered a powerful message about body positivity.

“I don’t know about y’all, but I love my body,” she said while introducing her hit “Body.” “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body…’cause it’s who? My body!”

Megan did not mention DaBaby on stage, but some people on social media were quick to speculate that this was her way of responding to his claims that they had a sexual relationship.

“You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her / I was fu**in’ on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps on his song “Boogeyman.” “Waited to say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too / But I kept it player, ain’t say nothin’ ’bout it.”

However, Megan took to Twitter to deny that she was referencing DaBaby, explaining that this is how she intros “Body” at all her shows.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW,” she wrote.

She also called out the media for focusing on negativity. “I really don’t care abt being posted AT ALL but why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol why ignore it?”

I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

I really don’t care abt being posted AT ALL but why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol why ignore it? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

Y’all say ignore but when you constantly see people coming for your character it gets frustrating no matter who you are https://t.co/kZd0lYMi9v — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

Yup I do it before WHATS NEW too https://t.co/hV5uHnKppV — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

Amid the drama, Megan is helping fans by providing them with mental health resources through her newly-launched website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, which includes information for free therapy organizations and mental health hotlines.

On Oct. 15, she will pull double duty as host and musical guest on “SNL.”