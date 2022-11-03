News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake and 21 Savage Reveal 'Her Loss' Tracklist / 11.03.2022

The countdown is on.

Just hours before its release, Drake and 21 Savage have revealed the tracklist for their joint album Her Loss.

The 16-track set kicks off with “Rich Flex,” and includes songs like “Backoutsideboyz,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Treacherous Twins,” and “Circo Loco.” The epic titles continue with “Pussy & Millions,” “Broke Boys,” “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” and “3am in Glenwood,” capping off with “I Guess It’s F**k Me.”

Drake & 21 Savage “Her Loss”

Tonight, 12am EST pic.twitter.com/DS48NJqnFJ — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) November 3, 2022

The duo has been gearing up for the release by staging a series of media appearances, including their own Vogue cover and a “Tiny Desk” performance. They also sat down with Howard Stern for an interview where they discussed their love for porn and marriage plans.

The album arrives two weeks after their surprise announcement in the video for “Jimmy Cooks.” This marks Drake’s second album of 2022 following his chart-topping dance LP Honestly, Nevermind.

Her Loss hits streaming services at midnight. See the tracklist below.

Her Loss Tracklist

1. “Rich Flex”

2. “Major Distribution”

3. “On BS”

4. “Backoutsideboyz”

5. “Privileged Rappers”

6. “Spin Bout U”

7. “Hours in Silence”

8. “Treacherous Twins”

9. “Circo Loco”

10. “Pussy & Millions”

11. “Broke Boys”

12. “Middle of the Ocean”

13. “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”

14. “More M’s”

15. “3am on Glenwood”

16. “I Guess It’s F**k Me”