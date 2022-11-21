Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk

Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up in 'Twin' Video

By Devin
  /  11.21.2022

Fresh off the release of Feed Tha Streets 3, Roddy Ricch teams up with Lil Durk in the video for “Twin.”

The fast-and-furious clip finds Roddy and his crew riding through the streets of L.A. in matching black GLE Benzes before linking up with his “evil twin” Durk. They shut down a designer boutique on the Sunset Strip while shopping with a set of “Tia and Tamera” twins.

Released Friday, Feed Tha Streets 3 marks the third installment in Roddy’s mixtape series and also features a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

“I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album,” the Compton rapper told Apple Music of his latest project. “I didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio. I wanted to worry about the music the most and give my fans the best experience.”

Roddy is not letting up in 2023. “We going to be more consistent. More consistent,” he said. “We want to create projects that last for a long time and that can resonate with people. So we give the projects enough time and we put our best foot forward. We don’t ever want to just rush music out.”

Music Videos
Lil Durk
Roddy Ricch

TRENDING
News

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

His brother announced that he passed away from respiratory failure.
By Devin
11.17.2022
News

Chris Brown's Michael Jackson Tribute at American Music Awards Canceled

The singer shared rehearsal footage from the epic performance.
By Devin
11.19.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories