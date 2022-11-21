Music Videos Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up in 'Twin' Video / 11.21.2022

Fresh off the release of Feed Tha Streets 3, Roddy Ricch teams up with Lil Durk in the video for “Twin.”

The fast-and-furious clip finds Roddy and his crew riding through the streets of L.A. in matching black GLE Benzes before linking up with his “evil twin” Durk. They shut down a designer boutique on the Sunset Strip while shopping with a set of “Tia and Tamera” twins.

Released Friday, Feed Tha Streets 3 marks the third installment in Roddy’s mixtape series and also features a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

“I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album,” the Compton rapper told Apple Music of his latest project. “I didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio. I wanted to worry about the music the most and give my fans the best experience.”

Roddy is not letting up in 2023. “We going to be more consistent. More consistent,” he said. “We want to create projects that last for a long time and that can resonate with people. So we give the projects enough time and we put our best foot forward. We don’t ever want to just rush music out.”