News Drake Gifts DJ Khaled with Toilets / 11.26.2022

Watch the throne.

DJ Khaled received the “best gift ever” from Drake–four Toto toilets. The luxurious “Neorest” ceramic bowls cost around $6000, and include features like a remote control, heated seat with temperature control, air deodorizer, night light, and a tornado flush system.

Khaled could hardly contain his excitement as he showed off his new gift on Instagram.

“This is not no regular toilet bowl,” said Khaled, who saw the toilets in Drake’s 50,000-square-foot Toronto mansion. “If you ever been to Drake’s house, his toilet bowls are incredible.”

He went on to thank his “Staying Alive” collaborator for the generous gifts, something he and his wife had on their wish lists. “He went and got the best of the best,” he said. “This is the most amazing toilet bowl I ever seen in my life.”

Khaled plans to install the new commodes across his Miami mansion, including his studio, bedroom, guest bathroom, and movie room.

“Real talk, this might be the best gift ever,” proclaimed Khaled, who thanked Drake, “I love u brother! U my brother forever!”

Khaled also appeared to hint at more to come from the frequent collaborators. “PS don’t forget the other ting we talked about – remember Chef Melissa and Nicole were witnesses when U said it’s a done deal,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Khaled is feeling extra grateful these days. He recently earned six Grammy nominations for his album God Did, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album.