News GloRilla Shows Out on Funkmaster Flex Freestyle / 12.02.2022

GloRilla is going up.

Fresh off her “FTCU” collaboration with Latto, the Grammy-nominated Memphis rapper continues to show and prove. She paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97 this week where she dropped some heat over Yo Gotti’s “Standing in Kitchen.”

Decked out in Gucci, Glo shouted out her CMG label boss. “I’m just a hood bitch that got some money now,” she raps in her husky flow. “Shout out to Yo Gotti, made me richer by $500k / Put in all the work and made it again in 100 days.”

It’s been a huge year for GloRilla, who dropped her EP Anyways, Life’s Great… last month. She also earned her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance and tore up the AMA stage with Cardi B.

Watch Glo’s glow up below.