News Getty Images Julia Fox Hints That Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date / 01.05.2023

Julia Fox is recalling a romantic date with someone who may or may not be Drake.

During her appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, the Uncut Gems star was asked to reveal her “best celebrity date.”

“I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great,” she said.

When host Andy Cohen asked Fox to reveal the celebrity’s identity, she remained coy. “I really, really can’t say, but it was obviously an A-lister,” she teased.

Later, during the “Watch What Happens Live! After Show,” Cohen asked if the mystery man was Drake. The actress paused before laughing nervously. “Maybe,” she said. “Shouldn’t have given me that shot.”

Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/wXqq5cWm8O — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 5, 2023

It was rumored that Fox had a “hot-and-heavy secret romance” with the “Rich Flex” rapper after he messaged her on Instagram to compliment her on her role in the 2019 Adam Sandler film. According to Page Six, she stayed at Drake’s Toronto mansion and he gifted her with two Birkin bags.

This isn’t the first time Fox has addressed her rumored romance with the 6 God. “He’s a great guy and a gentleman…and that was it,” she said during a February 2022 episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Fox famously went on to date Kanye West in January 2022, but the two split after only a month. She admitted that she has not spoken to Ye in almost a year.