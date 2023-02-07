News Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Cardi B Tries to Break Up Fight Between Quavo and Offset at Grammys / 02.07.2023

A new video appears to confirm Offset and Quavo’s backstage brawl at the Grammys.

The Migos rappers reportedly got into a physical altercation right before Quavo took the stage to perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” with Maverick City Music at Sunday’s show.

Entertainment Tonight has obtained video footage in which a heated Cardi B can be heard yelling at two people, presumably her husband and Quavo.

“Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” she says in the clip.

Cardi B yelling backstage at the Grammy Awards saying “Both of y’all is wrong” after a alleged altercation between Offset and Quavo over the Takeoff Tribute performance. pic.twitter.com/ZEqQhIHbVl — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) February 7, 2023

She then tells someone to be quiet, but it’s unclear who she is speaking to. “No, bitch, shut the f**k up, ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking.”

An ET reporter later asked her about “settling” the situation and Cardi brushed it off. “Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey,” she said moments after presenting the Grammy for Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar.

When Quavo came off stage, ET asked him about the importance of his performance, but he did not address the altercation. “Very important. Long live Takeoff,” he said.

Following the report, Offset responded by seemingly downplaying the fight allegations. “What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy,” he tweeted on Monday.

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

Multiple witnesses tell TMZ that the fight was initiated by Quavo and that the two had to be pulled apart. The Grammys reportedly asked Offset to participate in the Takeoff tribute, but Quavo denied the request.

Quavo ultimately took the stage to perform his emotional song “Without You” with Maverick City Music during the Grammys In Memoriam segment.