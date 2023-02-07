News Don Arnold/WireImage Post Malone Addresses Weight Loss Amid Concern Over His Health / 02.07.2023

Post Malone is easing fans’ concerns after his noticeable weight loss.

The “I Like You” rapper is currently on tour with Red Hot Chili Peppers in Australia. During a recent show, he performed in a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, looking slimmer than usual. His appearance was apparently enough to alarm some fans, who thought that he was battling illness or even addiction because of his weight loss.

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this🙏🏾😕🙇🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

But there’s no need for panic. Sources close to Post tell TMZ that he’s not on drugs or sick. In fact, he gained the weight for a movie role, but has shed the pounds after exercising and adhering to a strict diet.

Post has been on his “Twelve Carat Tour” since September, and his 90-minute set is reportedly contributing to the weight loss too.

Post’s father also dismissed concerns over his son’s health. He commented on a fan video questioning his weight loss. “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” said Richard Post.

The 27-year-old star has been focusing on his health since welcoming his daughter in June.

Shortly after kicking off his tour, Post was hospitalized when he fell through a hole in the stage during his St. Louis show. He was forced to cancel his Boston concert after experiencing a “stabbing pain” and difficulty breathing.

But he continued on with the tour. “We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he said at the time. “They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”