SZA Flaunts Body in Sexy New Video / 02.10.2023

SZA is feeling herself and rightfully so.

The singer has the No. 2 album and single in the country with SOS and “Kill Bill,” and she’s looking good while doing it.

In the early hours of Friday, she shared a sexy video of herself flaunting her body in the mirror while wearing a nude-colored bodysuit. SZA is all smiles as she shows off her curves, while her French bulldog runs around. She soundtracked the clip with Ashanti’s “Movies.”

“For clarification purposes only . Deleting soon lol,” SZA captioned it.

Her post had nearly 1.5 million likes from famous followers including Kylie Jenner, Chloe Bailey, and Ashanti, who wrote, “She is the movie.”

Kehlani urged SZA not to delete the post. “NAW LEAVE THIS SHIT UP YOUR HONOR,” she wrote.

SZA’s domination continues. She was named 2023 Woman of the Year Award by Billboard and will be honored during their annual Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. She can also be heard on the remix to Lizzo’s “Special.”

Upon its release in December, SOS debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the second-largest streaming week ever for a female artist. The album has spent its first seven weeks atop the chart. It falls to No. 2 this week with 100,000 equivalent album units, while seven songs remain on the Hot 100.

Fans will soon be able to catch SZA performing hits like “Kill Bill” live when her “SOS” tour kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio and runs through March 22 in L.A. with supporting act Omar Apollo.