Chlöe Bailey Addresses Quavo Dating Rumors / 03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey’s love life continue to made headlines.

After being romantically linked to Gunna and Future, the “How Does It Feel” singer and Quavo were rumored to be a couple.

While promoting her new album on the first episode of “Latto’s 777 Radio” on Apple Music 1, Chlöe was asked about her relationship with the Migos rapper, but she quickly put the dating rumors to rest.

“Tea was that you was talking to Quavo,” Latto said before Chlöe explained that the two filmed a movie together, Peacock’s upcoming church musical Praise This.

Latto asked if there was anything happening off-screen between the co-stars. “They was saying that y’all was hanging out outside the movie,” she added, but Chlöe was seemingly unaware of the rumor. “I don’t know where that came from. Hello?”

Chlöe went on to call Quavo a “really nice guy” and complimented his hair after Latto asked if she liked dreads.

“I like his locks. I like his locks. Yeah, they’re nice,” she said.

Chlöe confirmed that she is single, but she’s not ruling out a relationship. “You ready to mingle?” asked Latto, to which Chlöe responded, “I am.”

For now, she remains focused on her debut album In Pieces, which arrives Friday featuring collaborations with Missy Elliott and Future, who appears on “Cheatback.”

cheatback official video with @1future & @joeyBADASS, this friday at 12pm et. y’all ready for in pieces? 👀🫀✨ pic.twitter.com/30OVhIhLMi — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 30, 2023

During an interview with “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” she also addressed another rumored love interest, Gunna. “I don’t really talk about personal, personal things, but he’s doing good,” said Chlöe, who confirmed that they have spoken since Gunna was released from prison after taking a plea deal in the YSL case. “I always wish him the best. He’s always been a dear friend of mine.”