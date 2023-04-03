Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Derek White/WireImage

Young Thug Reportedly Granted Temporary Jail Release to Mourn Late Sister

By Devin
  /  04.03.2023

Young Thug has remained behind bars for nearly one year, but he was reportedly granted a temporary release to mourn his late sister.

According to various social media reports, the rapper was allowed to see his older sister Angela Grier, who passed away last month.

“They let lil Jeff come see his sister,” tweeted a woman who is believed to be the mother of Thug’s daughter, Mari Mego.

The same account claimed that Thug wore a suit and Air Force 1s during his time outside of jail.

It appears that Thug had a private viewing of his sister and did not attend the actual funeral. When a fan account claimed that Thug attended the funeral, the woman wrote back, “It wasn’t the funeral.”

Thug’s sister, Angela Grier, died last month, according to her sisters, who shared tributes on social media. Shortly before her death, Grier spoke with her brother on a video call from jail.

Thug has been behind bars since his arrest in May 2022 as he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case.

Jury selection is ongoing in the high-profile trial, which may not begin until later this year. Just today, the judge in the case, Ural Glanville, sentenced a potential juror to three days in jail after she was caught filming the jury selection process on her phone.

Glanville previously punished a potential juror by assigning her a 30-page essay after she was found in contempt for failure to appear for mandatory jury services.

Young Thug

