Young Thug's Sister, Angela Grier, Dies / 03.27.2023

Young Thug has suffered another heartbreaking loss.

The rapper’s older sister, Angela Grier, has passed away. The sad news was confirmed by her family members, who mourned the loss on social media.

Dolly White posted a photo of her late sister on Instagram and captioned it with a series of heartbreak emojis and a crying emoji. She also shared a video from a balloon release.

“My heart is broken 💔 Angela Grier I Love you girl,” Dolly wrote on Facebook. “You hurt your SISTERS & BROTHERS Wit this one 😔😢😢😢😢 Mom & Daddy Too.”

Family friends including Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared their condolences in the Instagram comments.

Shortly before her death, Angela spoke with her brother on a video call from jail where he showed off his physical transformation.

“My Heart,” Angela captioned a photo of her screen.

New picture of Young Thug in jail surfaces posted by his sister‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/v67FdNiaFp — RapTV (@Rap) March 12, 2023

Angela’s other sister, Dora, also acknowledged her sister’s passing by changing her Instagram profile photo and tweeting the heartbreak emoji.

Young Thug has not addressed his sister’s passing. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case. Days after his arrest in May 2022, he mourned the loss of his protégé Lil Keed, who died at 24 of natural causes due to eosinophilia.

Jury selection is ongoing in the high-profile trial. Several members of YSL, including Gunna and Thug’s brother Unfoonk, have taken plea deals after being charged in the 56-count indictment, which accuses YSL of being a street gang.