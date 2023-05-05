Music Videos Chris Brown Celebrates His 34th Birthday with 'Talm' Bout' Video / 05.05.2023

Chris Brown turns 34 today and he’s celebrating by gifting fans with a brand new video for “Talm’ Bout.”

Shot during his European tour, the black-and-white clip finds the R&B superstar hitting the streets of London and Paris at night, disguised in a hoodie and sunglasses. He also gets in some sightseeing, breezing past the Louvre, London Eye, Arc de Triomphe, and Eiffel Tower, alongside footage from his sold-out “Under the Influence Tour.”

“Talm’ Bout” can be found on the 33-track deluxe edition of Chris’ album Breezy, which was released last July.

Chris is still enjoying the success of his hit “Under the Influence,” which currently sits at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last month, he was a surprise guest during Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach where he performed his hits and received props from Pharrell.

Breezy has even more reason to celebrate. With 114 entries, he now holds the record for most charted songs in the history of the Hot 100 among all male singers.