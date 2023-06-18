New Music Cover Art for Foggieraw’s “The Foggie Pound 3” via Republic Records Foggieraw Officially Releases "Psalm 62" and "Ms. Johnson" / 06.18.2023

Foggieraw is known to many for his captivating visuals on social media.

His eclectic rap style, familiar instrumentals, and signature gold teeth have captured the attention of some of the industry’s biggest stars. Now, after charging his fans with asking Alicia Keys to clear the sample for “You Don’t Know My Name,” his following has “Psalm 62” available across all DSPs. The Grammy-winning recording artist personally signed off on the record for the buzzing DMV native ahead of the song’s release.

With all of the excitement Foggieraw garnered on social media, supporters have been clamoring for him to release new tunes on streaming platforms. Therefore, when he came with “Psalm 62” and “Ms. Johnson,” it was a huge moment. These are his first official streaming releases in over a year.

“Ms. Johnson” samples Musiq Soulchild’s classic hit “Teach Me How To Love.” The nostalgic track features the same conversation-style flow and slick tone that helped make him a viral sensation.

Lines like “I had to block you on Instagram, you kept posting pictures of your new man” showcase his ultra-relatable inner dialogue. On the record, he also hilariously raps, “You know your mama love me, what your mama saying, you know your papa trust me, what’s your papa saying” while pleading with his love interest.

Did u know ur daughter was runnin around dating a short nigga from Wisconsin? pic.twitter.com/rDydf7ZrMg — Foggie raw baybee (@foggieraw) December 12, 2022

Many ceremonious achievements have marked the rising artist’s career, but none felt more significant than his video announcement with Keys. At the moment, Foggieraw’s impressive creative direction has helped him earn co-signs from stars like SZA, Ari Lennox, Chance The Rapper, Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, and even Lena Waithe.

On July 15, Foggieraw will be making an exciting return to the Broccoli City Festival stage as a special guest. Stream his new two-pack, The Foggie Pound 3, featuring “Psalm 62” and “Ms. Johnson” below via Mercury Records/Republic Records.