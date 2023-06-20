Meek Mill Teases Two New Projects With Vory And Symba

Meek Mill

Meek Mill took to social media on Sunday (June 18), promising fans not one but two new albums. One of the ambitious projects will be a joint effort with Vory, who’s currently signed to his label, Dream Chasers Records. However, the second project remains shrouded in a degree of mystery with the Philadelphia native describing it as a collaborative release among some of Hip Hop’s favorite acts.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper sparked a conversation on Twitter, stating, “This other album I got coming I can’t speak on (Not the Vory one), but it’s also gone be a top-tier rap album and a vibe…. It’s a collab album from some of your favorite artists on one super movie!!!!!!”

The announcement comes on the heels of a social experiment Meek conducted just days prior on Wednesday (June 14). He candidly asked his followers to critique his recent work, swearing not to take their feedback personally.

“Who thinks I fell off or don’t really think I got it with rapping anymore?” he asked, adding, “I need to hear how people think before I do what I do! A social experiment! Answer if you’re a supporter of mine! I’m not asking for confidence either.”

Fan responses flooded in with some suggesting the artist had lost his spark. “I feel like we are missing grown Meek. As a fan for over a decade now, I’ve always loved your music, but the tracks like ‘Middle of Da Summer,’ ‘The Ride,’ ‘Polo and Shell Tops,’ etc. are the songs that hit the hardest. I’mma always rock with your work, but I miss that s**t,” one user commented. Yet, a majority of fans rallied behind the musician, reassuring him of his legendary status within the genre.

Meek’s last studio album, Expensive Pain, debuted in 2021, hitting a high note at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, he released Flamerz 5 for free after departing from Roc Nation. With his latest announcement, fans eagerly anticipate more of the rapper’s output, reinforcing the adage that the only way to silence the critics is to let the music speak.

