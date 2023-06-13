News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B To Receive $350K Following Lawsuit Over Back Tattoo / 06.13.2023

Cardi B has once again emerged victorious in a contentious legal showdown. The “WAP” hitmaker recently trounced Kevin Brophy in a court battle centered around a tattoo image, signaling another significant win in a series of high-stakes legal entanglements.

Brophy alleged that Cardi exploited an image of his distinctive back tattoo for her mixtape Gangsta B**tch Music, Vol. 1‘s cover art without consent. This claim led him to sue the rap sensation for a hefty $5 million. However, a California jury sided with the Grammy-winning artist, extinguishing the plaintiff’s hopes for a financial windfall.

In an emotional 2022 tweet, she shared her gratitude and relief post-verdict. “I just won this lawsuit… I’m so emotional right now. I wanna kiss God’s feet right now… I’M BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!” she wrote.

I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2022

It wasn’t just the initial triumph that bolstered Cardi’s legal prowess. Billboard reported (June 12) that Brophy agreed to shoulder $350,000 in legal expenses accrued by the musician during the trial. Additionally, he dropped plans to challenge the verdict or seek a new trial, effectively putting an end to the dispute.

This agreement dismantles his potential legal moves while the rapper forfeits her right to formally pursue attorney’s fees. The outcome likely offers relief to both parties, closing a lengthy and contentious legal chapter that began in 2017.

Brophy previously asserted that the controversial cover image inflicted reputation damage. The photo in question portrays a man, alleged to be him, positioned between the rapper’s legs while she casually sips a Corona beer. The complainant argued that the image gave a false impression of his personal values and family life.

The successful defense against Brophy isn’t the only recent legal victory for the musician. A Georgia jury ordered controversial YouTuber Tasha K to pay her nearly $4 million in a defamation case. Also, in 2022, a New York judge dismissed a defamation suit against Cardi and her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Despite the legal turbulence, Cardi continues to chart her path in the music industry. The rapper’s 2016 debut mixtape, Gangsta B**tch Music, Vol. 1, paved the way for her chart-topping Invasion of Privacy album. While we may not get another project anytime soon, she recently made appearances on an array of records, such as Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.”