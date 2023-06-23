News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Faces Arrest Warrant After Missing Drug Test / 06.23.2023

This week, Kodak Black found himself in hot water once more as he faces another charge in his ongoing drug case. According to a report by Local 10 News on Thursday (June 22), the rapper’s absence from a random drug and alcohol screening on June 9 has resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

The current police investigation dates back to July 2022 when the Florida native was apprehended on counts of oxycodone trafficking and illegal possession of a controlled substance, along with driving charges relating to an expired license. Subsequent to his arrest, Kodak was let out on a $75,000 bond. The conditions of his release included regular, randomized narcotic testing.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the musician is embroiled in such a controversy. Earlier this year, the artist was conspicuously absent for a drug test. When he eventually took it on Feb. 8, the test results reportedly indicated the presence of Fentanyl. Subsequently, this led to the revocation of his release, and an arrest warrant was signed off on.

Kodak’s legal counsel, Bradford Cohen, has been advocating for the rapper’s innocence, claiming potential lab errors due to an employee. The lab worker conceded that such a mistake could’ve happened. Nevertheless, the “Super Gremlin” artist’s alleged refusal to provide a hair sample to clear the air did him no favors.

At a hearing, the 26-year-old musician expressed his sentiments, saying, “There’s just so much with this that’s unjust and not right about this situation… All the good deeds, all the good things I do never go viral, and I don’t know why.”

Kodak was ordered to do 30 days of rehab instead of facing jail time. Meanwhile, Cohen continues to maintain the Broward County rapper’s innocence. “No one refused a hair sample,” he posted on Instagram on Feb. 28, blaming the absence of hair sample services at the pretrial.

Cohen also criticized the media for its alleged biased reporting against Kodak. “You often see news reports that aren’t accurate because they want those subscribers and won’t report on the good in the community and the good Kodak does there as well,” he wrote.

Kodak Black is currently scheduled to appear in court for violating the terms of his pretrial release on June 26.