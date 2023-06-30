New Music Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images The Weeknd Drops “Like a God” And "False Idols" Featuring Lil Baby / 06.30.2023

Heading into its season finale, The Weeknd’s HBO series “The Idol” is sharing an encore. Before the curtain closes on Sunday (July 2), the musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, unveiled two more songs explicitly crafted for the show: “Like a God” and “False Idols.”

“Like a God” bears the creative touch of Tesfaye himself, co-produced with the skilled hands of frequent collaborator Mike Dean and Sage Skolfield. Not to be outshone, “False Idols” also features Lil Baby and Suzanna Son.

Over the course of the season, “The Idol” has sparked 12 tracks that include hits like “Popular,” “Double Fantasy,” “One of the Girls,” and Lily-Rose Depp’s “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak.” Rather than compiling an official soundtrack, the Toronto native chose to whet fans’ appetite by releasing the songs in bite-sized, weekly installments.

Originally planned as a six-installment journey, “The Idol” will wrap up its inaugural season after just five acts. According to an insider speaking with TVLine, after Sam Levinson stepped in and implemented significant changes, the narrative called for only five episodes.

The future of “The Idol” hangs in the balance with reports speculating it may not be renewed for a second season. However, HBO’s communications team debunked the rumors in a June 15 tweet, stating, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of ‘The Idol’ has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

Accompanying the season finale, “False Idols” offers a cautionary tale about the glossy allure of the celebrity lifestyle. Lil Baby’s opening verse reflects on his escape from adversity, while The Weeknd warns listeners about the pitfalls of fame. Suzanna Son, playing the character Chloe, enhances the track with her sweet harmonies.

Tune in for the climactic season finale of “The Idol” this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Streaming will be available on Max for all episodes. Listen to “Like A God” and “False Idols” below.