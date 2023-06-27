News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images, and Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, And Juice WRLD Team Up For "Money" / 06.27.2023

Fresh off the heels of Young Thug’s new album, fans were treated to a deluxe edition by Metro Boomin at midnight (June 27). Titled BUSINESS IS BUSINESS (Metro’s Version), it boasts two bonus tracks that elevate the 17-song offering.

One of the added records is a high-profile collaboration featuring Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD called “Money.” Meanwhile, Charlie Heat offers additional production.

As expected, “Money” showcases the dynamic synergy of the trio. It’s a confident track where each artist’s unique flows meet in a delightful mélange of braggadocio and power. Nicki’s verse is particularly striking as she flexes her lyrical prowess and unabashed flamboyance.

“Lettin’ him get up in it when he came home. After a long bid, you know that sex game strong. Headed to the grip, baby, hang on. Ding-dong got that Alexander Wang on. Wait, free Thug,” she raps. Later, she references her $20 million mansion in the Hidden Hills, “They wonder what I gross like, my name was Lance. It’s Barbie, bitch, just dropped like twenty mil’ on Barbie Land.”

The other bonus song, “Sake of My Kids,” is a previously unreleased record that dates back to 2016. Produced by Wheezy, Thug name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Marilyn Manson. The “Hot” rapper later couples the lyrics with a stark warning aimed at those who question his sexuality.

“I’m popping these Percs like they Aspirins. When you think I’m gay, think of caskets. Damn, I had to cry first ’cause I’m laughing. Put that dough on your purses,” he raps in the song’s second verse.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS dropped last Friday (June 23) amid Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial. While the charges hang over his head, Thug’s work continues to resonate with his audience despite his year-long incarceration.

The album’s original iteration includes contributions from several artists including Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Gotit, Yak Gotti, Travis Scott, BSlime, and Lil Uzi Vert to name a few. You can now stream BUSINESS IS BUSINESS (Metro’s Version) in its entirety below.