Lil Nas X Dodged A Sex Toy At Glastonbury Festival 2023 / 07.03.2023

While taking center stage at Lollapalooza Stockholm on Saturday (July 1), Lil Nas X became the latest celebrity target of bizarre fan behavior.

During his spirited set, one concertgoer hurled something onto the stage. Upon closer inspection, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker burst into laughter when he realized it was a sex toy. He blurted out, “Who threw their p**sy onstage?”

In a video reshared by the artist on Twitter, Nas X’s humorous reaction drew chuckles from the audience while diverting a potentially hazardous situation into a comedic one. Subsequently, the musician changed his Twitter handle to “p**sy” the following day.

As one fan tweeted, “The only thing you should ever throw at Lil Nas X is paper money $20 and up.” While these antics make for a good laugh or two, many noted how they underline a necessary conversation about concert etiquette and artist safety.

Notably, the incident followed a recent spate of similar events featuring names like Steve Lacy and Bebe Rexha. In their respective shows, the musicians were pelted with objects that could’ve led to severe injuries, with the latter even needing stitches.

Commenting on Rexha’s unfortunate incident, fellow rapper DaBaby told TMZ, “Throwing phones? That’s terrible. I don’t think phones should be thrown.”

Last year, A$AP Rocky suffered a comparable experience during his Latvia show when a cellular device nearly hit him in the face. After a brief pause, he invited the audience member to join him onstage, delivering a friendly caution, “You almost hit me with that phone and caught my face. You gotta be careful, baby.”

Unlike the aforementioned artists, other rappers seem to be having a good time overseas. Recently, Latto signed a fan’s butt while performing at the Open’er Festival in Poland. Days later at the same venue, Lil Yachty performed his 2022 hit single “Poland” six times in a row.