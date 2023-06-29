News HELLE ARENSBAK / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Signs A Fan's Butt At Poland Concert / 06.29.2023

Latto recently took her electrifying energy to the Open’er Festival in Poland on Wednesday (June 28). During the rapper’s performance, a fan was seen holding a sign that read, “Latto, sign my a**!” It caught her attention, and she later gifted the admirer with a warm hug, a peck on the cheek, and autographed his butt.

In a clip uploaded to Twitter, the unanticipated gesture was followed by the fan’s invitation over the barricade and an impromptu twerking session that seemed to enliven nearby concertgoers. However, the supporter’s thong lacked the cheetah print touch that would have perfected the act.

Contrasting to her recent overseas antics, hip hop and R&B concerts stateside have witnessed less jovial exchanges recently. Artists like Sexyy Red and Steve Lacy were targeted with objects hurled by attendees. The former walked off stage at the 2023 Summer Smash Festival in Chicago after people began throwing things at her. Meanwhile, Lacy’s reputation took a hit after retaliating to a similar incident.

Latto, whose winning streak includes a recent victory for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards, has been making the most of her time overseas. Today (June 29), she’ll be performing in Denmark at the Roskilde Festival alongside Central Cee, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X.

The Atlanta native’s latest hit, “Put It On Da Floor,” has been a crowd-pleaser, and remixes of the song are already cropping up. These interpretations promise to lend longevity to the track, proving Latto’s influence in the industry is growing. Women often find it difficult to break into the rap scene, but Latto’s successful run and fan support illustrate her impressive rise.

As if the Cardi B-assisted rendition of the record weren’t enough, GloRilla added her spin to the beat last week, amassing over 1.8 million views on YouTube. Prior to that, Yung Miami teased her own version of the song via Twitter with references to her boo, among other topics. Meek Mill and QC’s Gloss Up also gave it a shot.