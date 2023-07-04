News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Kid Cudi Claps Back At Trolls After "Poopy Pants" Tweets / 07.04.2023

On Sunday (July 2), Kid Cudi took to Twitter to share his less-than-pleasant experience with McDonald’s trending Grimace shake. However, his attempt at humor was met with criticism from fans who felt it was unbefitting for his age.

“I got the Grimace shake the other day,” the Cleveland-based artist noted. “Had poopy pants for 24 hrs.” His comical reference to digestive discomfort didn’t sit well with a section of his audience.

One of the dissenting voices admitted, “I had to check who tweeted this… No way I just read ‘poopy pants,'” while another took umbrage with his choice altogether, arguing, “No offense, but that drink is not meant to be consumed by people over 25.”

Notably, Cudi is the father to a 13-year-old and maintained that he won’t shed his childlike spirit just because he’s closing in on 40. Responding to a since-deleted tweet, he stated, “So I’m supposed to, like, lose my childlike spirit because I’m almost 40?? Maybe that’ll be your sad fate, my friend, but I’ma be a happy, silly dude till I’m old and gray.”

Despite advancing in age, the backlash didn’t faze Cudi, whose defense hinged on authenticity and the preservation of his playful spirit. “I see people don’t get my humor, and that’s okay, but don’t be an assh*le on here [because] I’m being myself,” the Man on the Moon creator retorted. “I don’t care what anyone thinks. I’ma always be myself. My silly, goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it.”

Cudi’s confrontation with his critic underscored his resistance to age-related expectations and how they might dampen his spirit. “As you get older, life sucks your soul from you bit by bit, and you lose that light you had inside when you were a kid,” he reflected. “I’ve always fought to preserve this spirit because I knew I didn’t want to lose it.”

In recent Kid Cudi news, the Entergalactic artist canceled his 2023 Moon Landing Festival. Initially scheduled for Aug. 19, the lineup was set to feature Lil Uzi Vert, $uicideboy$, Coi Leray, and Siena Bella, among others. Due to it being an indoor venue and legal issues with the city of Cleveland, he decided to push the festival back to 2024.