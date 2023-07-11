News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Reese LaFlare Alleges Rolling Loud Banned Him Over Lil Uzi Vert "Beef" / 07.11.2023

In a recent social media exchange, Reese LaFlare expressed a bit of discontent over his alleged ban from Rolling Loud due to an old feud with concert staple Lil Uzi Vert.

The 35-year-old rapper shared his dismay after viewing IShowSpeed’s performance at Rolling Loud Portugal over the weekend. Questioning the decision, LaFlare wrote on Twitter, “They put this guy on stage but stopped having me perform at Rolling Loud because me and Uzi had ‘beef’ once upon a time … H** s**t.”

However, the Atlanta native clarified in the comment section of No Jumper that he and Uzi have since buried the hatchet. “I talk to Uzi all the time; that’s my Dawg 4L,” he stated, adding a plea for festival organizers to “keep real artists and musicians performing.”

In 2016, a confrontation between Uzi and LaFlare made headlines when Uzi let off a handful of insults toward the latter while being restrained by security personnel. The incident is believed to have fueled the speculated ban.

Meanwhile, LaFlare’s most recent remarks also drew a mixed reaction from fans and followers. Some agreed with his sentiment, while others pointed out his declining popularity compared to IShowSpeed, a controversial streamer with a massive YouTube following.

Regardless of the turmoil, the “Diva” rapper continues to make strides in his music career. His latest collaboration with DJ Drama, Diva Vol. 4 Gangsta Grillz, hit streaming platforms on Friday (July 7). It featured an impressive roster of artists, including Vince Staples, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Seddy Hendrinx, KEY!, Robb Bank$, and more.

After the stormy interaction and amid the release of his new project, Reese LaFlare expressed gratitude to his fans on Twitter on Monday (July 10) afternoon. “I appreciate all the fans supporting me!! I don’t get support ‘out loud’ from the industry,” he stated. “This s**t like high school, and they think it’s bad religion to support the n**ga themselves or their artist gets their inspiration from!!”

On the other hand, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape recently became the first No. 1 rap album on the Billboard 200 chart. Their LP featured Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and several more.