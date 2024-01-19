News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images JPEGMAFIA Links Up With Kanye West After "Mid" Comments / 01.19.2024

Today (Jan. 19), JPEGMAFIA posted pictures with Kanye West that potentially hinted at new music from the pair.

The Instagram post was captioned, “Can’t talk right now. Doing hot girl s**t.” It’s worth noting that JPEG called out the Chicago rapper on Twitter this past Sunday (Jan. 14). His now-deleted rant read, “Also Kanye West, I respect [you], but the way [you] acknowledge n**gas who have less to offer [you] than me makes me feel a way. I’m a scientist in the lab, a surgeon, bruh, and [you] skip over me for n**gas that’s [letting] their baby mommas [get] f**ked on camera. I wanna make money, f**k these n**gas.”

JPEGMAFIA also critiqued West’s unreleased song with Ty Dolla Sign, “Everybody,” which sampled the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit of the same name. He commented, “[You] got 27 n**gas tweaking hi-hats just to make some mid [music]. Talk to a real scientist, brother. Stop wasting time. This n**ga got 80 n**gas in a room and [made] a Backstreet Boys song.”

The remarks about “baby mommas” were seemingly aimed at Freddie Gibbs, who is expected to appear on “Back to Me” from Vultures. The Indiana native had a child with adult film star Destini Fox in 2023. Additionally, she posted a picture with the “4 Thangs” artist’s rival, Benny The Butcher.

“And if [you] got a problem with me saying that about your baby momma, do something about it. I’m in LA, and I don’t run from no one,” JPEG wrote.

Earlier this week, West debuted his new set of titanium grills, which reportedly cost $850,000. They were inspired by Jaws, one of the villains from 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979’s Moonraker. The dentist who worked on the procedure, Thomas Connelly, told Complex, “He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”